Lori Ann Hester, 45, of Big Lake, passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 29, 2017 in San Angelo. She was born to Robert John and Brenda Jean Dillard Wellman on January 4, 1972 in San Angelo. Lori married Eric Hester on September 21, 1996 in Stiles, Texas. She worked as a secretary with Texas SWD and Mudhouse Candles. Lori was bigger than life and the “rock” that took care of everyone and everything. She was a fighter and a cancer survivor. She was ready to hit the Texas highways at a moment’s notice, especially to see a Dallas Cowboys or Texas Rangers game. Lori enjoyed crafts of all kinds, social media, and playing games of any kind, especially a good tennis match. Dylan was her pride and joy and she worked to keep him in line. Lori was known to be able to cook anything. She left a lasting mark on those who she came in contact with her and will be loved long beyond her years as she is remembered in the hearts of those who love her.

Survivors include her husband of almost 21 years, Eric Hester; son, Dylan Hester; step daughter, Miranda Barnes and her husband, Justin; grandchildren, Brooklyn and Bryleigh; parents, Robert and Brenda Wellman; brother, John Bob Wellman; several nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

There will be a time of visitation held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 3, 2017 in the Bethel Baptist Church of Big Lake. Funeral Services will be held at the church at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 4, 2017 with Pastor Buddy Helms officiating. Interment will follow in the Glen Rest Cemetery, Big Lake. Friends and family are encouraged to share photos and memories as well as send condolences and sign the guestbook online at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com . Memorial donations may be made to the charity or organization of the givers’ choice. Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson’s Funeral Home of San Angelo.