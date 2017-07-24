Juan Levario, Jr., 68, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2017 in Midland, Texas. He was born to the late, Juan Levario, Sr. and Maria Ramirez Levario on March 19, 1949 in Big Lake, Texas. Juan married Julia Ybarra on August 26, 1967 in Big Lake. He retired as a supervisor and lead operator after over 30 years with Marathon Oil. He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Midland. Juan was an avid sports-fan, especially of baseball and the NY Yankees. He found joy in the simple things, such as taking walks with his beloved, Chico. Above all, Juan was a family man, in every sense of the phrase. His family was always a priority throughout his lifetime. His grandchildren were the love of his life. He will be missed greatly by all who knew and loved him. Juan was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Eliseo Levario, Jimmy Levario, Rita Levario Ramirez, and Janie Levario Lejia.

Survivors include his wife of almost 50 years, Julia Ybarra Levario; daughter, Laura Levario; son, Johnny Levario and his wife, Aymee; grandchildren, John Thomas Levario, Samantha Levario Futrell and her husband, Daniel, Joshua Blake Levario, and Jordyn Nicole Levario; siblings, Pablo Levario, Luis Levario, Roy Levario, Eva Levario Siller, and Lisa Levario Martin; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

A Rosary was held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 in the Johnson’s Funeral Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial followed at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 27, 2017 in the St. Margaret of Cortana Catholic Church in Big Lake. Interment will follow in the Glen Rest Cemetery, Big Lake. Alfonso Valadez, Chris Levario, Ben Romero, Mario Ybarra, Michael Ybarra, and Anthony Ybarra will serve as pallbearers. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories, send condolences and sign the online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com . Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson’s Funeral Home of San Angelo.