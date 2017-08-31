Juan “Chito” DeLaRosa

Juan “Chito” De La Rosa passed away suddenly on August 31, 2017 due to injuries sustained in an oilfield accident.

He will be dearly missed. Chito loved spending time with his family and friends.

He was always there to lend a helping hand, lending his many talents to all.

He was a welder, mechanic, builder and was always willing to try or learn new trades.

He loved his children dearly and spent all of his spare time with them.

Whenever he could, he took the time to teach his nieces and nephews the importance of hard work and responsibility.

Chito dearly loved his parents and was known for the enormous respect that he showed to them. Although he was quiet natured, he was quick to share a laugh and spread joy to all around him.

He loved horse racing and baseball and was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox.

He is survived by his sons: Osbaldo “Aaron” DeLaRosa, Diego Gael DeLaRosa, his parents: Reginaldo and Maria DeLaRosa, his sister, Norma Hernandez, and her husband, Santos, his brothers: Reginaldo DeLaRosa, Jr. and his wife, Vanessa, Joel DeLaRosa and Rolando DeLaRosa and his wife, Berenisse, his grandfather: Juan Villarreal, Sr. and his grandmother: Maria DeLaRosa, and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother: Petra Villarreal and his paternal grandfather: Vicente DeLaRosa.

Visitation was Monday, September 4 ,2017, at the Apostolic Church in Big Lake from.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, September 5, 2017, at the Apostolic Church, with burial following at Glen Rest Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the Big Lake community and the Apostolic Church for their outpouring of support during this very difficult time.

