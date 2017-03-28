On March 28, 2017 Joe Roy Collins, 84, of Big Lake, TX went to be with his Heavenly Father and his beloved wife Mina Ruth and son Buster in Heaven.

He was born in Mertzon, TX on June 16, 1932 to Roy and Hazel Collins. He is preceded in death by his parents, his eldest son Joe Ralph "Buster" Collins, and his only sibling, Ethel Irene Collins Everett Yearger. Joe Roy graduated from Barnhart ISD, and attended Sul Ross State University, and then San Angelo College where he enjoyed his days as "CocoMo the Rodeo Clown" until he met his bride. He married Mina Ruth Jennings on February 15, 1953 and together they had four sons, Joe Ralph "Buster," Eddie Wayne, Kenneth Lee "Red", and David Brian "Spaz." He worked most of his years with both El Paso Natural Gas and Western Gas Resources. In his early days he served as Constable of Irion County Sheriff's Office, and also spent several years on the Big Lake Volunteer Fire Department. He was a certified Life Scout and enjoyed running Diamond C Feed & Supply in Big Lake in his later years.

Joe is survived by three sons, Eddie Wayne and wife Jenny of Houston, Kenneth Lee and wife Robin of Big Lake, and David Brian and wife Patti of Mertzon; three grandsons, Ian and wife Mandie of Katy, Grayson of Katy, and Andy Coates of Mertzon; six granddaughters, Kimberly of St. Petersburg, FL, Kara of Midland, Katy and husband Jake Ward of San Angelo, Mindy and husband Will Seahorn of Mertzon, Hannah of Katy, and Kim and Randy Stinson of Washington; six great-grandchildren; and multiple neices and nephews.

Pallbearers will include Ian Collins, Andy Coates, Joel Denham, Ray Denham, Jake Ward, and Billy Millsap. Honorary pallbearers include Grayson Collins, Schraeder Seahorn, Luke Seahorn, and Will Seahorn.

Throughout his years, Joe Roy planted love in the hearts of each of those closest to him and was sure to nurture that love every chance he got. He cared deeply for his family, friends, and those who cared so diligently for him toward the end of his life. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at the Reagan County Care Center by having memorials sent to Care Friends of the care center.

Visitation was held from 5-8 PM on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at Johnson's Funeral Home of San Angelo, TX. Graveside services will be held at 11 AM on Friday, March 29, 2017 at Rest Haven Cemetery of Barnhart, TX with Reverend Larry A. Young officiating. Please join us for a luncheon in honor of Joe Roy, "PawPaw," "Pops," "Cocamo Joe" (or whatever you may have known him by) immediately following the graveside services at the Barnhart Community Center.... "and everything."