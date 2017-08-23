Hugh Cheyenne “Pug” Hester, of Big Lake, TX passed away peacefully and is in the arms of his Lord and Savior Wednesday, August 23, 2017 surrounded by his loved ones at the age of 70.

Pug is survived by his wife of 47 years, Patricia Cowin Hester of Big Lake, TX; and their four children, Ronnie Hester and his wife Amy, their three children, Joe Paul Sanchez, Alyssa Sanchez and Zachary Hester; Donnie Hester and his wife Tracey, their three children, Ivy Denham and her husband Thomas, Jacob Hester and Jordan Hester; Lee Ann Rollwitz and her husband Brennan, their four children, Nathaniel Gallion and his wife Brittany, Anthony Rollwitz and his wife Kimberley, Richard Rollwitz and Kaycee Rollwitz; Kay Lynn Hernandez and her husband Joey, their four children, CJ Hernandez and his wife Anna, Jordan Mendoza and her husband Stacey, Lezlee Doege, Sydney Hernandez and Seth Hernandez. He is also survived by his sister, Diane Spivey and her husband Larry; his brother, James Hester; his aunt, Lahoma Jacobs; and four great grandchildren, Benjamin Denham, Rylan Seth, Aubrey Sanchez and Jaiden Sanchez.

Pug was born on August 11, 1947 in Coleman, TX to Hugh and Winnie Hester. He was adored by all who knew him. He had a witty sense of humor and never met a stranger. He was the pillar of the family. He loved watching his grandchildren play sports, participate in stock shows and took an interest in everything that they did. Pug was recently awarded the Big Lake Pioneer of the Year award. He loved God and he loved his family. He will be greatly missed by everyone.

Visitation will be held at Bethel Baptist Church in Big Lake, TX on August 25, 2017 from 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Bethel Baptist Church in Big Lake, TX on August 26, 2017 at 2 p.m. Brother Buddy Helms will officiate with interment to follow at Glen Rest Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/Sherwood Way. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Pug’s life.

The family would like to thank Reagan County Hospital and Care Center and Hospice of San Angelo.

