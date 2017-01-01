Fabian Reyes, 25 of Big Lake, past away peacefully Saturday, October 15, 2016, in the comfort of his beloved home. Born April 7, 1991 in San Angelo Tx to Greta Galarza and Jesse Reyes both of Big Lake TX. Fabian was a husband, father, son, brother, and an amazing friend. He was so full of life always making jokes and most of all just trying to enjoy the life he was given.

He was proceded in death by his Uncle Ruben Castillo Jr.

Fabian leaves behind his wife Abigail Deleon; daughter Adalyn Reyes; son Bentley Reyes; Godson Jacob Medrano all of Big Lake, sisters Nikki Galarza and nephew Aiden Flores of California, Savannah Ramirez of Big Lake, Grandparents Mr and Mrs. Ruben Castillo Sr, Mr and Mrs Rey Reyes and Great Grandfather Manuel Rodriguez Step-Father Belen Ramirez all of Big Lake, also his Unlces, Aunts, in laws ,brothers/sister in law and many cousins and his beloved K-9 companion Diamond.

The family will received visitors Tuesday October 18 2016 at Gutierrez Funeral Home off Knickerbocker Road in San Angelo TX from 3:00 till 9:30 Services were Wednesday, October 19,2016 at, Bethal Baptist Church in Big Lake at 9:30 am with Pastor Leslie Davidson.

Pallbearers: Chato De La Rosa, Humberto De Leon, Jason Reyes, Michael Reyes, Manuel Castillo, Ruben Castillo III

Honorary Pallbearer: Belen Ramirez