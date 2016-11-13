Eugene “Gene” Jackson Blake, 85, of Big Lake went to be with the Lord and the love of his life Margie Sunday, November 13, 2016 in Reagan County Care Center.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, at First Baptist Church in Big Lake.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church with burial following in Glen Rest Cemetery.

Mr. Blake was born May, 14, 1931 in Cherry Valley, Arkansas to George Milam Blake, Sr. and Bernice Ethel Barton Blake.

He married Margie Faye Byrd August 20, 1955 in Midland. Eugene spent his entire working career in the West Texas oilfields.

He spent his retirement working on small engine repair and enjoyed doing woodworking.

He was a true West Texas gentleman who never met a person he didn’t like.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, two brothers, one sister, and one great granddaughter.

Survivors include three sons, Randy Blake and wife Rita of Big Lake, Ronnie Blake of Odessa, Gary Blake of Big Lake, one daughter Sherry Rackley and husband Mark of Midland, five brothers, Velton Blake, Lloyd Blake, Buddy Blake, Larry Blake and Murrill Blake, two sisters, Agnes Geralds and Dorothy Bowman, four grandsons, and five great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Hospice of San Angelo, (HOSA) or Reagan County Care Center.

