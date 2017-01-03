Elmer Joe Johnson, a long-time resident of Big Lake, made his journey home to Heaven on January 3, 2017, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

He was born on August 3, 1933 in Hunt County, Texas to Elmer Wesley and Pauline Johnson. His grandparents, Babe and Nancy Dora Johnson, were significant influences in his life as he spent the majority of his time in their care.

Joe served our Country in the US Army as a mechanic and was honorably discharged in April, 1955, due to the tragic and sudden death of his grandfather and Joe’s subsequent need to run the family farm for his grandmother.

He wore many hats in his lifetime…farmer, mechanic, musician, car collector, animal whisperer and spent over 50 years of his life in a career he loved in the oilfields of West Texas.

Most important, however, was the role he played as caregiver to many people in his lifetime, especially to his bride, Reta Bell, as she also suffered through Alzheimer’s Disease.

He loved her and cared for her faithfully even while he also began his own journey with the same disease.

Joe was preceded in death by Reta and is survived by three children: Scarlett, Sonny and Tracie (Troy).

Also, left behind are 9 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

On Friday, January 6, there will be a visitation at 10:00 AM, followed by a Celebration of his life at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church in Big Lake, Texas.