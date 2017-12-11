Billy Craig Heap—joke teller, fearless risk taker, and life of the party—died December 11 in Odessa, Texas. He was 67. Craig made friends everywhere he went. He loved to tell stories and make people laugh. Born in Odessa as the youngest child of Billie and Hub Heap, Craig played basketball at Odessa High School and went to Southern Methodist University before he began a career at Heap Equipment, where he later became president of the family business. Craig had a generous heart and quietly helped many in need. He lived life on his own terms, and he kept his family on their toes by constantly surprising them with his next big adventure. In one lifetime, Craig lived many lives: basketball star, offshore driller, airplane pilot, salesman, baseball umpire, farmer, Odessa City Council member, beloved “Pop,” elk rancher, executive, and entrepreneur. Craig married the love of his life, Kim, in 1981. When he proposed, he told her, “I can’t promise you fortune or fame, but I promise it will never be dull.” He kept that promise. Craig loved Las Vegas, classic rock, a good spin on the dance floor, eating ketchup on steak, and collecting fast cars. He found adventure everywhere he went. At distant airports in far away cities, “Hey, Heap!” would ring out as he reunited with another old friend. He was daring. He was lucky. He was larger than life. He will be greatly missed. Craig was preceded in death by his parents, Billie and Harry “Hub” Heap; his older brother, Harry Heap; and his oldest child, Ben Heap. He is survived by his wife, Kim (Gary) Heap; son, Cody Heap; daughter, Kristiana Heap Butler and her husband Andrew; son, Blake Heap and his wife Courtney; sister, Marsha Fairchild and her husband Mark; granddaughters Chloe, Tilley, and Abby; grandson, Jackson; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Services will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 16, at the Chapel of Sunset Memorial Gardens in Odessa. The family will receive friends at Hubbard-Kelly funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, December 15. The family requests that you tell a good joke in Craig’s memory. Services entrusted to Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home.