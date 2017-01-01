Where the West Began - Fort Lancaster

There is a rich history in West Texas—Native Americans, westward wagon trains, the U.S. Army, and early American settlers. In traveling through Crockett County, one will see the ruins of an old fort, known as Fort Lancaster.

Today Fort Lancaster sits isolated, home to no major city and weathered by time. Despite its isolation and abandonment, Fort Lancaster did see a fair share of action and contributed to the safety of early American settlers. Fort Lancaster’s story in shaping the American West is worth remembering.

