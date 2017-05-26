Sosa, DeLaCruz lead class of 2017

Samantha Sosa has been named the Valedictorian of Reagan County High School’s Class of 2017.

Sosa finished her high school career with a 5.1278 average on a six point scale.

Mikayla DeLaCruz has been named the Salutatorian of the 2017 class.

She finished with a 5.0743 average on a six point scale.

The two will lead the 53 student class in Commencement Exercises on Friday, May 26, 2017 beginning at 8:30 p.m. at James H. Bird Memorial Stadium.

Samantha is the daughter of Maria and Jorge Sosa.

Sosa was a standout in and out of the classroom during her four years at RCHS.

