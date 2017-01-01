RCHS Grads Receive $421,580 in Scholarships

The 2017 Reagan County High School graduating class was awarded $421,580.00 in scholarships. Each student is listed below with their scholarship honors:

Samantha Sosa, Class of 2017’s Valedictorian, received $5,500.00 in scholarships. She received the Reagan County Ambassadors Scholarship for $1,000; Permian Basin Wes-Tex Scholarship for $1,000; San Angelo Area Karen O’Brien Pfluger Scholarship for $1,000; Reagan County High School Top 10 Scholarship for $1,000, and the C.J. Redd Davidson Scholarship (ASU) for $1,000.

Mikayla DeLaCruz, Class of 2017’s Salutatorian, received $84,250.00 in scholarships. She received the Reagan County Ambassadors for $750.00; Permian Basin Cindy B. Jenkins Schol. $1,000.00; San Angelo Area Randee Fawcett Endowment Scholarship for $1,000.00; Reagan County High School Top Ten Scholarship for $1,000.00; University Mary Hardin-Baylor Presidential Schol. (4 yrs) for $20,000.00; Abilene Christian Univ. Royce Alger Money Schol. (4 yrs) for $60,000.00, and American Legion Scholarship for $500.00.

