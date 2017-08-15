RCES Meet the Teacher Tuesday

In order to alleviate any first day jitters which students may have, Reagan County Elementary will hold a “Meet the Teacher Evening” on Tuesday, August 15, 2017 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

This will be a good opportunity for parents and students to locate classrooms and meet and visit with teachers.

The full list of RCES Student/Teacher classroom assignments for this school year are located on PAGE 4 of this week’s Wildcat.

Parents are urged to bring your child’s school supplies to Meet the Teacher to help settle the classroom in for the first day of school on Thursday, August 17, 2017.

Parents are reminded that with the first day of school falling on a Thursday this year they will need to be mindful of their child’s early release time and location! (RCES’ Bell Schedule is located on Page 4 of this week’s Wildcat)

Teachers will be available during Meet the Teacher to answer questions which students and parents may have the first day of school.

The cafeteria will be open if you would like to purchase your child’s/children’s cafeteria meals in advance.