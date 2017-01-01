Owls Make History As Playoff Run Heats Up

With the ball in his hand, Reagan County’s Trey Ortiz helped will his team to a historic Regional Quarterfinal victory.

The junior, who had just pitched a one-run complete game, immediately gave all the credit to his teammates.

“When I’m on the mound I know they are behind me,” Ortiz said. “They have my back, and that lets me focus on throwing strikes.”

Ortiz’ attitude toward the game exemplifies Coach Edward Soto’s reasoning for his team having so much success this year.