Online Sting Leads to Local Man's Arrest
Leija Charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor Under 14 Years of Age
Alfredo Paredes Leija was arrested August 21 and charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor Under 14 following a month long undercover operation focused on identifying and arresting child sexual predators utilizing the internet.
The undercover operation was conducted between Texas DPS' Criminal Investigative Division and the Tom Green County Sheriff's Department Criminal Investigations Division.