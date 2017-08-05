JMRA Banquet this Saturday

The Josh Mitchell Remembrance Association will hold their Fourth Annual First Responder Appreciation Banquet Saturday, August 5, 2017.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Reagan County Community Building.

First responders that were killed in the line of duty in 2016 will be honored during the banquet.

The JMRA has reached out to the surviving spouses and children and will present them with an engraved brick that will be placed at the Josh Mitchell Memorial Park located on 9th Street.

Everyone in Big Lake is welcome to be a part of the evening. Tickets are available for $15 per plate. Sugar Creek Grill and aramark are catering the event.

Gary Painter will be this year’s keynote speaker for the event. Painter is the sheriff of Midland County.

There will be a silent auction throughout the event. If you would like too, people are encouraged to donate items to the auction.

The Joshua Mitchell Remembrance 5K will be held earlier that day.

The event is open to the public, and there is a $20 entry fee to participate (Fee includes Trek/5K T-Shirt).

The JMRA banquet serves as the group’s annual fundraiser to help fund scholarships for deserving seniors well into the future.

For meal tickets, more information, or if you would like to make a donation please contact Linda Matthews at 325-650-3095.

Lost lawmen that will be honored include:

• K9 Ogar - Smith County Constable’s Office - Prct 5 - EOW: January 19, 2016

• Police Officer David Stefan Hofer - Euless PD - EOW: March 1, 2016

• Patrolman David Ortiz - El Paso PD - EOW: March 14, 2016

• Trooper Jeffrey Don Nichols - Texas Department of Public Safety - EOW: March 26, 2016

• Border Patrol Agent Jose Daniel Barraza - U.S. Customs and Border Protection - EOW: April 18, 2016

• K9 Ledger - La Salle County Sheriff’s Office - May 29, 2016

• K9 Rex - San Juan Police Department - EOW: June 2, 2016

• K9 Bruno - Amarillo Police Department - EOW: June 12, 2016

• Police Officer Endy Nddiogong Ekpanya - Pearland PD - EOW: June 12, 2016

• Sergeant Stacey Allen Baumgartner - Patton Village PD - EOW: June 19, 2016

• Police Officer Calvin Marcus McCullers, Jr. - Southern Methodist University PD - EOW: July 5, 2016

• Sergeant Michael Joseph Smith - Dallas PD - EOW: July 7, 2016

• Police Officer Michael Leslie Krol - Dallas PD - EOW: July 7, 2016

• Police Officer Patricio Enrique Zamarripa - Dallas Police Department - EOW: July 7, 2016

• Police Officer Brent Alan Thompson - Dallas Area Rapid Transit PD - EOW: July 7, 2016

• Senior Corporal Lorne Bradley Ahrens - Dallas PD - EOW: July 8, 2016

• Police Officer Marco Antonio Zarate - Bellaire PD - EOW: July 12, 2016

• Corrections Officer IV Mari Anne Johnson - Texas Department of Criminal Justice - EOW: July 16, 2016

• K9 Mojo - Arlington PD - EOW: July 19, 2016

• Police Officer Justin Ryan Scherlen - Amarillo PD - EOW: August 4, 2016

• Senior Police Officer Amir Abdul-Khaliz - Austin PD - EOW: September 4, 2016

• Deputy Sheriff Kenneth Hubert Maltby - Eastland County Sheriff’s Office - EOW: September 7, 2016

• Corporal Robert Eugene Ransom - Gregg County Sheriff’s Office - EOW: September 30, 2016

• Border Patrol Agent David Gomez - U.S. Customs and Border Protection - EOW: - November 16, 2016

• Assistant Commander Kenneth Joseph Starrs - South Texas Specialized Crimes and Narcotics Task Force - EOW: November 16, 2016

• Detective Benjamin Edward Marconi - San Antonio PD - EOW: November 20, 2016

More about the JMRA

The Josh Mitchell Remembrance Association, JMRA, was formed in August 2012 after the loss of one of our very own, Deputy Josh Mitchell of the Reagan County Sheriff’s Office in Big Lake Texas. Deputy Mitchell was shot and killed in the line of duty on August 1, 2012 while on a routine call. Deputy Mitchell was 26 years old at the time of his death.