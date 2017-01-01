Hospital District Moves Forward With On-Site Retail Pharmacy
The Reagan Hospital District’s board of trustees voted Monday night to move forward with their own retail pharmacy.
Hospital CEO Kyle Rockwell said a retail pharmacy space was built into the district’s new medical complex, and the board is looking to utilize the space themselves.
“We originally planned to bring in an outside pharmacy to use the space,” Rockwell said. “That idea fell through, so we are going to take the task on ourselves.”