City Puts Foot Down on South Railroad St.

The Big Lake City Council, following the swearing in of new council members, voted unanimously to pull the paving contract for South Railroad Street from Jensco Construction.

The company had failed to keep up with the timeline provided in their contract for the paving of the street, and were in a phase called liquidation and damages since March 6.

During that period Jensco was paying the City of Big Lake $500 per day in damages for being in breach of contract.

