Chamber Seeking Vendors for Star Spangled Celebration

Big lake Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Santa Rita Star Spangled Celebration at the North Reagan County Park on Saturday, July, 2017.

We are having a 5k Run, five bands including Texas Country head liner, Randy Rogers Band, and Bad Boyz Firework Show. We are inviting ALL vendors to participate.

You must register on the form and abide by the Tax ID (all) and Health code rules (food) of the state. Booth spaces are about 12’ by 15’ and cost is $40 non-electric and $45 electric. Chamber members are free of charge.

Vendor booth availability is based on a first come first serve basis. Booth spaces will be behind the community center in an area with electric hookups for food vendors.

You may check in with Chamber staff and begin setting up from 4 -7pm. on Friday evening or 7 till 10 a.m. on Saturday morning. All booths need to be set up and vehicles need to be moved to the assigned area by 11 a.m. Saturday.

Please make sure you have all of your supplies, as you cannot go in and out of the area for any reason, unless medical emergency. If you are not staying for the evening performances, you may leave at 6 p.m. by way of the 4-H barns.

We will also have lighting for your convenience. You will need a table, extension cords, and trash cans as well as your Tax ID & Health Permit.

This event will be highly advertised in surrounding communities as well as Big Lake. We are expecting a huge crowd, so get your registration paper in as soon as possible by mailing or bringing it by the office. The form and payment must be filled out completely and signed. Deadline is Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

We are looking forward to hearing from you soon and making this a great event!