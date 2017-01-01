BLEDC TO HOST BUSINESS APPRECIATION DINNER

The Big Lake Economic Development will be hosting a complimentary dinner to our business sector in appreciation of their support of the community on Tuesday, September 26 at 6 p.m. at the Reagan County Community Center.

The special guest speaker will be Philosopher, University President, Author, Humorist, Teacher and Patriot - Dr. Don Newbury.

With 5,700 appearances under his belt in 45 states, Dr. Don Newbury has accumulated thousands of interesting and hilarious experiences.

His hilarious memoirs of 40 years in higher education and more than a million miles on the speaking trail have been highly acclaimed by numerous newspapers and thousands of readers.

Now a fulltime speaker and writer, Dr. Newbury’s reputation as an outstanding speaker is well-known.

He has delighted corporate audiences, as well as trade and professional organizations and conferences throughout the nation. Each of his presentations is customized to “fit” his engagements.

Though long billed as a humorist and the “nation’s ‘unstuffiest’ college president,” he has always been heartened by comments like, “You gave us much to think about. Your masterful weaving of inspiration and humor was skilled and appreciated.”

He has much to talk about, and delights in finding humor in everyday situations.

He recalls delightful accounts of students overcoming great obstacles en route to university degrees, and helps numerous groups discover “can do” attitudes in their organizations.

His “speaking style” has been compared to Paul Harvey and Will Rogers.

Local businesses generate sales tax funds that go into the city coffers for operating and maintaining the city.

The BLEDC receives ½ cent sales tax funds for its operating budget and is responsible for operating their activities under the umbrella of the City of Big Lake.

Economic Development continues to play a key role in our community’s efforts to build a solid foundation for growth and prosperity.

The EDC has been instrumental in bringing forward programs and projects focused on Big Lake as a business-friendly community.

“For this reason is why we have chosen to honor our local businesses and give back to them for their support at our Business Appreciation Dinner,” stated Frank White, BLEDC President. “We would love to see a large turnout of businesses for the special occasion.” Businesses that have received grants and participation in the Big Lake Beautification Project will receive special recognition.

“We are indebted to the businesses for the difference they make in our community and are excited about what is happening in Big Lake! Please come join us on Tuesday, September 26, at 6 pm in the Reagan County Community Center and enjoy a complimentary dinner and socialization with your fellow business community,” stated Frank White.

For planning purposes please call Gloria Baggett at 884-2288 and indicate how many will be attending from your business.