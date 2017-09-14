Big Lake Man Indicted on Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child

Oscar Homero Rios, Sr, 56 of Big Lake, was arrested Tuesday evening for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, a First Degree Felony.

Rios was indicted by a Reagan County Grand Jury on September 8, 2017.

According to the indictment, Rios sexually assaulted a child through oral penetration.

According to the law, a child is considered anyone 14 years old or younger.

The incident allegedly happened on or about August 1, 1999.

A first degree felony carries with it a sentence ranging from five years to life in prison, and a fine not to exceed $10,000.

As with all criminal cases, Rios is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More information on this indictment and arrest will be available in next week's Wildcat.