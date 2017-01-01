Big Lake Man Charged with Continuous Sexual Assault of a Child

Reagan County deputies arrested Carlos Newlin last Wednesday charging him with Continuous Sexual Assault of a Child, a first degree felony.

Newlin was apprehended at his residence on Ohio Avenue as he arrived home from work.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Newlin allegedly sexually assaulted a child (no age is given) over a two year period. A child is defined by law as a person younger than 14 years of age.