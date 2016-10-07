Gloria Mae Ivey Pool passed away Friday, October 7, 2016.

Gloria was born to Chester Hiram Ivey and Lillian Opal Bledsoe Ivey on December 22, 1936 in San Angelo, TX.

Gloria was preceded in death by her husband David Charles Pool Jr., and by her parents Chester and Opal Ivey.

Gloria, graduated from High School in Marfa, TX in 1954.

She was an outstanding student graduating at the top of the class.

Gloria was a superb athlete participating in many sports.

She was a proud Marfa Shorthorn High School Cheerleader and drum major.

After graduation she attended Sul Ross University and was a member of a sorority.

While attending college she worked as a telephone operator and meet David Charles Pool Jr. They married January 28, 1956.

After marriage she worked as a secretary and helped David on the ranches where they lived.

Gloria sewed, knitted, played the piano, and dabbled in art.

Gloria was successful in anything she attempted.

Gloria loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and working with her animals.

Gloria hauled her 3 children hundreds of miles, while they participated in rodeos.

One of Gloria's later hobbies was crossword puzzles. She was an extreme enthusiast of these puzzles.

Gloria is survived by her children Ivie Avery, David Pool, Jay Pool. 5 grandchildren, Justin Avery, Wesley Avery, Shiloh Pool, Garrett Pool, and Chance Pool. Five great grand children one sister Diana Sue Ivey Knight, one uncle Aubrey Ray Ivey. Life long best friends Tomi Benge, Darlene Freeman, Billie Lou Corder, Nancy Keuthan and Donna Smith.