D.D. (PeeWee) Poynor

On December 3, 2016, PeeWee passed away peacefully, from a brief illness. He was born, Dean Dorman, Jr., November 21, 1929, at home in Ranger, TX, to Dean Dorman, Sr. and Nancy Jane Kiser Poynor. PeeWee graduated from Ranger High School, and took a bus that very night to west Texas where he started working the next day. He started his career as a truck driver early and hauled cattle/sheep for Arky Glidewell before settling down in Big Lake, TX.

PeeWee married Darlyne Miller on August 17, 1950; they remained in Big Lake and together raised a family of 4 boys.

In 1957, due to his strong work ethic and determination, he purchased a single bulldozer that he successfully transformed into a family business known as D.D. Poynor Construction. Over the years, he worked his sons and raised them around the business, where they shared his same values and principles. He also employed several family members and gained life-long friendships with other employees and businessmen around west Texas. He was a one-of-a-kind role model and friend.

Throughout his time, PeeWee served as a Director at Reagan State Bank and was named Businessman of the Year by the Big Lake Chamber of Commerce. He was known throughout West Texas for his hard work, generous spirit, and his love to sit and share stories. He was an avid Cowboys fan and enjoyed many years of season tickets, especially during Tom Landry’s time. He also had a soft heart for animals and brought home many strays, including dogs, cats, goats, deer, rabbits, and even prairie-dogs.

He is rejoicing in heaven with three sons, Buddy, Wayne, and Winn Poynor, his parents, three brothers, Willie, Wesley, and Jack Poynor, and a special nephew, Ricky Poynor.

He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Darlyne; one son, Joe D. Poynor, and wife Debbie, of Breckenridge, TX.; two daughter-in-laws, Letha Poynor, of Big Lake, TX., and Marla Poynor, husband Britt, also of Big Lake, TX.; his beloved grandchildren, J.D. Poynor, wife Carrie of San Angelo, TX., Shane Poynor, wife Sarah, of Breckenridge, TX., Amy Poynor Evans, husband Kelly of Midland, TX., Shawn Poynor, wife Anita, of San Angelo, TX., and Whitney Poynor Brandon, husband Jacob, of San Angelo, TX.; 9 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren; and one sister, Ruth Franklin of Graham, TX; as well as several nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.

Pallbearers will be grandsons, J.D. Poynor, Shane Poynor, and Shawn Poynor; grandson-in-laws, Kelly Evans and Jacob Brandon; and great grandsons, Zane Poynor and Alex Evans.

Honorary Pallbearers include: J.L. Allen, Dale Fisher, Norman Guess, Tommy Holt, Mikel Jones, Terry Jones, Everett Miller, Britt Poynor, Bill Schneemann, Wayne Smith, CR Sproul, and John Wilha.

A viewing will be held Thursday, December 8, 2016, at 10:00 am at First Baptist Church of Big Lake. Directly following, at 2:00 pm, will be a memorial service to celebrate and honor his life.