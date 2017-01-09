Betty Turner

Betty went home to be with her Lord on Monday, January 9, 2017 in Big Lake, Texas.

She was born as Grace Elizabeth Caffall in Port Arthur, Jefferson County, Texas on August 5, 1926 to the late, James M. and Pauline Grace Early Caffall.

Betty and her sister, Martha, were born and grew up in Port Arthur, where they attended the local Port Arthur schools and graduated in May of 1945 from Thomas Jefferson High School. During high school, she was in the ensemble Melody Maids playing the flute, where she was a member of the Maroon and Gold Band. Also in May of 1945, Betty was inducted as an officer in the Masonic Order of Rainbow Girls as Secretary. She began her post- high school education in Lamar College in Beaumont, Texas. Two years later she transferred to Sam Houston State in Huntsville, and graduated in June of 1949 with her degree in teaching. During her years at Sam Houston State, she was active in Kappa Pi, Band, Orchestra, A.C.E. and the Betty Club ( A club for women named Betty).

On June 9, 1951, Grace Elizabeth Caffall married James B. Turner in Port Arthur. Between 1952-1954, Betty taught in Marque, Texas ISD and by January of 1954, Betty and James moved to the Turner Ranch, north of Best, Texas. From 1954-1981, she taught school in Reagan County, Texas elementary system before retiring in 1981. In total, Betty taught school for 30 years, 27 of them being in Big Lake. Since her retirement, she had lived in Big Lake and been involved and busy with Happy Home Makers, Garden Club, The Masonic Order of the Eastern Star, Trail Blazers, and the First United Methodist Church, helping local kids with reading both in school and at her home, cross stitch, crocheting, and painting.

Flower and vegetable gardening, and traveling both by motorhome and tour groups were favorite pastimes. In 1996, Betty was honored with her 50 year certification of membership with the Grand Chapter of Texas of the Order of the Eastern Star and in 2001 she became an endowed member.

The love of Betty's life, her husband, James Belcher Turner, passed away in 1988, after 37 years of marriage. Over the years, she has remained in touch with all the Turner and Caffall families. To all her nephews and nieces, she is known affectionately as "Aunt Betty".

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and nephews, Bob Turner and Richard Martin.

Survivors include her sister, Martha (Jim) Anderson; nephews, James (Donna)Turner, Bill (Carol) Turner, Charles (Edith) Turner, Tim (Marian) Turner, Scott (Pam) Anderson, and Sid (Amy) Anderson; nieces, Meg (Trey) Brown, Mildred (Dan) Dubbs, Susan (Jack) Thorn, and Beth Martin; 14 great nephews; 8 great nieces; 17 great great nephews; 9 great great nieces; and one more on the way, as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

There will be a time of visitation from 10:00am - 12:00 noon on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at the First United Methodist Church, Big Lake just prior to funeral services that will be held at 1:30pm with Rev. Gerald Bastin officiating. Interment will follow in the Stiles Cemetery, Big Lake. Great nephews will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to Reagan Garden Club's Aviary Fund at PO Box 984, Big Lake, Texas 76932 or to the FUMC at PO Box 894, Big Lake, Texas 76932 in Betty's honor. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson's Funeral Home, San Angelo.