Richard's Body Shop, 50 Years of Service

The Big Lake Wildcat would like to congratulate Richard's Body Shop for 50 years of service to Big Lake and Reagan County.

Below is an article from the July 21, 1966 Big Lake Wildcat announcing the opening of the local body shop, and a November 30, 1978 article acknowledging their move to their current location.

The shop was owned and operated by Richard Warriner until 20 years ago when he turned the reigns of the business over to his son, Terry Warriner.

Congratulations again to Richard, Terry and the entire Warriner family for the milestone.