The Reagan County Owls have what appears to be an easy start to their 2016 campaign with a blowout win over McCamey on Friday and a foe in Irion County that lost a 66-0 decision to Christoval.

"Irion County is struggling right now," Owls' Coach Ken Campbell said. "That doesn't matter to us though. We have to work just as hard to make sure we improve every day, every game."