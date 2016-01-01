Reagan County Library’s Summer Program Ends

The 2016 Texas Reading Club summer reading program came to an end Thursday, June 30 with a Lego Robotics program and Girl Scout cookies. Both the program and the refreshments were provided by the Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest from Midland.

The main goal of our summer program is to encourage children to visit the library during the summer months. By encouraging children to visit the library on a weekly basis it increases the likelihood they will find books they want to read and the check-out numbers for June indicate the goal had the desired effect.