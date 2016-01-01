Home

Online Sting Leads to Local Man's Arrest

Leija Charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor Under 14 Years of Age
Alfredo Paredes Leija was arrested August 21 and charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor Under 14 following a month long undercover operation focused on identifying and arresting child sexual predators utilizing the internet.
 
The undercover operation was conducted between Texas DPS' Criminal Investigative Division and the Tom Green County Sheriff's Department Criminal Investigations Division.
 

The Big Lake Wildcat

707 N. Florida St.
PO Box 946
Big Lake, TX 76932
PH: (325) 884-2215
FAX: (325) 884-5771
 

Copyright 2016, Masked Rider Publishing, Inc.

An eTypeservices Web Site