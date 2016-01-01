October is Principals’ Month

Students, parents, teachers, and other members of the Reagan County ISD community are encouraged to take some time to show your appreciation for your favorite campus principal as RCISD recognizes October as “Principals Month.”

The National Association of Elementary School Principals and the National Association of Secondary School Principals, joined by their Texas state affiliate organizations, have designated the month of October as a time to recognize the contributions of school principals.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott also recently proclaimed October 2016 as “Principals Month” within the state.

Principals month recognizes campus principals as school leaders entrusted with our nation’s most valuable resource, our students. It recognizes that principals are more than just caretakers of their schools.

Principals are expected to be educational leaders, disciplinarians, community builders, spokesmen, budget analysts and guardians of policy mandates and initiatives.

They set the academic tone for their schools and work collaboratively with teachers to maintain high curriculum standards, develop mission statements and set performance objectives.

Reagan County ISD would like to recognize its campus administrators: Mandy Traylor, Principal at Reagan County Elementary; David Kohutek, Principal at Reagan County Middle School and Kara Garlitz, Principal at Reagan County High School.

Be sure to take some time to let your principal know you appreciate them and thank them for all the work they do to provide exceptional educational opportunities for our students.