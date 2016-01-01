Christmas Downtown Moves to North Park

Big Lake's Christmas Downtown is moving this year.

Big Lake Chamber of Commerce Director Loretta Epperson announced Monday that the event is moving to Reagan County's Community Building in the North Park.

Big Lake's Christmas celebration is also moving its traditional date and time.

"There were a lot of conflicts for school children on week nights," Epperson said. "Moving from a week night to a Saturday will allow more people to be involved without fear of keeping their children up too late."